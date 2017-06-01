Hillary Clinton on Monday praised London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s leadership following Saturday’s terrorist attack, telling a crowd in Baltimore that now is not the time to use terror “for political gain.”

The failed Democratic presidential nominee issued the thinly veiled attack against President Trump, without naming him or his policies directly, while speaking in Fells Point for the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel, a high school fellowship program for black and Jewish students, The Baltimore Sun reported.

“This is a time for us to reach out to the world, to understand more about what is happening — not just in our own country, but indeed across the globe,” Mrs. Clinton said. “It’s a time for steady, determined leadership, like we are seeing from local authorities in London, including the mayor of London.

“And it’s important to remember how important our alliances are,” she continued. “It’s even more important that we work together with our allies and our friends and our partners. Yes, to keep us safe, but also to expand our understanding or what we can achieve together.

“This is not a time to lash out, to incite fear or to use tragedy and terror for political gain,” she said to a wave of applause.

Mrs. Clinton said this is not a “normal time” for the United States or the world.

“I’m asked quite often these days, what can we do? And the answer is as varied as the questioners,” she said. “There are so many ways for us to reach out, bring people together, set some common goals and work toward achieving them, to help build that brighter future for generations to come and, yes, for building leaders by building bridges, not walls.”

Mr. Trump criticized Mr. Khan in two tweets after the attack Saturday in London’s Southwark district that left seven dead and 48 wounded. The Islamic State terrorist group has taken credit for the bloodshed.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’” Mr. Trumptweeted Sunday.

Mr. Trump appeared to misconstrue a statement by Mr. Khan, who said Londoners would see an increased police presence over the next few days and that they shouldn’t be alarmed.

“Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his ‘no reason to be alarmed’ statement,” Mr. Trumptweeted Monday. “MSM is working hard to sell it!”

Mr. Khan responded by calling on the British government to cancel Mr. Trump’s upcoming state visit.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” the mayor told Channel 4 News.