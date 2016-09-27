The House intelligence committee wants to hear from former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson on Russia’s attempts to interfere in the U.S. election, a top Democrat said Tuesday.

“I think he would have insight,” Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said.

He and Rep. Mike Conaway, who’s now leading the committee’s probe into Russian interference in last year’s election, said they’re making progress, but declined to go into details.

They appeared to be trying to remind the public that they have a probe ongoing, in a week when the spotlight will be on the Senate, where former FBI Director James B. Comey will testify in an open session.

Lawmakers are expected to ask him about the progress of the criminal investigation into Russian meddling, about his firing by President Trump, and about the extent of his investigation into leaks of classified information designed to embarrass President Trump.

Mr. Johnson, as Homeland Security secretary, had oversight of U.S. cybersecurity efforts. A new report this week in the Intercept, based on a sensitive document leak, says Russian operatives attempted to gain access to state election rolls.