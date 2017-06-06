Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin was released on Friday, and he already has visits lined up with two teams.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Maclin will visit the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday and the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

Former Chiefs’ WR Jeremy Maclin is scheduled to visit Buffalo today, with plans being made to visit Baltimore on Wednesday, per source.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2017

The Chiefs surprisingly released Maclin, cutting him with a guaranteed $7.2 million left on his contract. The move, however, saved the Chiefs $10 million in cap room.

Maclin had a down year last season, finishing with 44 receptions for 536 yards amid battling injuries. Maclin spent two years with the Chiefs. In 2015, the receiver had 87 receptions for 1,088 yards.

The 29-year-old was a first-round pick in 2009. He has also spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.