Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is to blame for delayed confirmations of Trump administration picks.

“Mitch McConnell has the total control of this, and his committee chairman. They don’t need any Democrats at all to put the president’s team together,” Mr. Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, said on Fox News.

The Trump administration has accused Democrats of holding up their appointments to the lower level agency positions and preventing them from accomplishing things faster.

“I’ve always agreed that when an administration wants to put their team together they should do it on a simple majority 51. There’s 52 Republicans. I have voted, as a Democrat, mostly with the president’s request on putting their team together,” he said.

Mr. Manchin said the simple majority is fine for presidential agency picks because they don’t have lifetime appointments, and they serve at the pleasure of the president.

“Let him put his team together and then throw everybody out in four years,” he said.