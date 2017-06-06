CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The leader of the Nevada Senate is admonishing Sen. Mark Manendo and promising an independent review of numerous allegations of sexual harassment filed against the Las Vegas Democrat this session will continue past adjournment.

Manendo has served in the Legislature for 23 years and was accused of harassing interns in 2003. A review found no evidence of wrongdoing.

He denied wrongdoing then and has again this session through a lawyer.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford said on the Senate floor on Monday that Manendo “has developed a reputation of harassing and intimidating young women at the Legislature.”

He says that, whether intentional or not, Manendo’s conduct has caused allegations of an intimidating, hostile and adverse working environment.

The 2017 legislative session was set to close Monday evening without findings from an investigation that Ford first disclosed four weeks ago.