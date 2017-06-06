HOUSTON (AP) - Manchester United and Manchester City will face off next month in Texas.

The English Premiere League rivals will play Thursday night, July 20, at NRG Stadium in Houston, home to the NFL’s Texans.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday for what’s billed as the Manchester Derby. The Houston event is part of the 2017 International Champions Cup, featuring eight teams and 12 matches played in 11 U.S. cities.

NRG Stadium, with seating for more than 72,000, hosted the Super Bowl in February.