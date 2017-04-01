Michigan State announced Tuesday the dismissal of three football players after they were charged with sexual assault.

The players — Josh King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance — are accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an on-campus apartment. A district judge signed arrest warrants for the players Monday after a district attorney recommended charging them.

In a statement, Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said “sexual assault has no place in our community and I want to share my deep concern for the young woman affected and her family.”

“The high standards I have established for this program will not change, and the values we teach to everyone in this program will be enforced,” Dantonio said. “I expect all our players and staff to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the ideals of this university.”

Mark Dantonio’s statement. Corley, King and Vance have been dismissed from the program. pic.twitter.com/oo0eY7w0OC — Luke Srodulski (@lsrodulski) June 6, 2017

The three players are being charged based on an incident that allegedly happened in January. Police say King dragged the woman to the bathroom and forced her to perform sexual acts, according to ESPN. He then invited Corley and Vance to join in and forced the woman to perform oral sex.

King, Corley and Vance had been suspended from the program since February before their dismissal.

King was charged with first- and third-degree sexual assault, as well as one count of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person. Corley and Vance were charged with third-degree sexual assault.