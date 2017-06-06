RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) - Montana prosecutors say a man with a criminal record used his ailing brother-in-law’s gun to kill his wife, her sister and his brother-in-law before fleeing the state.

Defense attorney Edward Werner told a Carbon County jury on Monday that Robert James LeCou was not guilty and that investigators left many questions unanswered in the April 2016 deaths of Karen Hill-LeCou, Sharon Hill-Lamb and Lloyd Lamb in Belfry, just north of the Wyoming border.

Assistant Attorney General Dan Guyzinski said investigators didn’t find Lamb’s 9 mm gun, but believe LeCou used it in the triple homicide. The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2rRbGef) prosecutors did not reveal a possible motive for the shootings.

LeCou was released from prison in 2009 after serving a 10-year sentence for a Texas beating death.

