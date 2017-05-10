Sen. Rand Paul said Tuesday that he believes there is a paper trail regarding the unmasking of American citizens in the intelligence community.

“Careful logs are kept about this, I’m told, so if Susan Rice unmasked anybody we should have a record of it,” he told Fox News. “I guarantee there is paper trail of all of this.”

Mr. Paul also said he was the the victim of intelligence eavesdropping, but he doesn’t know why his conversations would be of interest to the intelligence community, unless it was politically motivated.

“I have no idea. I really don’t have any ties to Russia surely, I don’t believe I’ve met the ambassador. I might have met him once at a reception. But for them to draw a link from me to any foreign country would be a real stretch. I don’t know why they would have unless its for political purposes.”