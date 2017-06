London Mayor Sadiq Khan suggested late Monday that the United Kingdom cancel President Trump’s invitation for a state visit.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” Mr. Khansaid to Britain’s Channel 4 News.

Mr. Trump slammed Mr. Khan on Twitter for telling Londoners there was “no reason to be alarmed” after the terrorist attack over the weekend, and later called him “pathetic.”