NOVI, Mich. (AP) - A judge has postponed the sentencing of a suburban Detroit couple while they try to sell a house where five immigrants died in a fire.

Roger Tam and Ada Mei Lei were due in federal court next week, but the hearing has been moved to Sept. 7. Attorney Ray Cassar (Kuh-SAR’) says money from the sale of the Novi home would go toward paying $174,000 in restitution to the victims’ families.

Tam and Lei pleaded guilty to knowing the immigrants were in the U.S. illegally.

A teenager and four young men from Mexico worked at the couple’s restaurant and lived in the house. They died in a 2016 fire, which has been linked to careless smoking.

Cassar says there’s been a separate settlement with an insurance company.