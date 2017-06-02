Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said Tuesday that President Trump believes the planet is warming.

“The president has indicated that the climate is changing,” he said on MSNBC. “I indicated during my confirmation process that there’s a warming trend with respect to the climate, and moreover, there’s a human contribution to it. Measuring that with precision is very difficult.”

Mr. Pruitt said the real issue is how to handle what’s happening and how to lead the world in dealing with climate issues.

“The real question is what do we do about it. And what we’ve done as a country is lead through innovation and technology. And as I indicated, since the year 2000, we’ve eliminated 18 percent of that CO2 footprint. You see that through hydraulic fracturing, through horizontal drilling. You won’t hear that from the environmental left. We ought to be exporting that to other nations across the globe so they can convert to natural gas,” he said.

When asked about pulling out of the Paris Accord, Mr. Pruitt added, “We have nothing to be apologetic about.”