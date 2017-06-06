By Ken Shepherd - The Washington Times - Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Shaw’s Tavern hopes 9:30 isn’t too early in the day to have a shot of Stoli with your morning “covfefe.”

On Thursday, the D.C. watering hole will host the “Comey Hearing Covfefe,” a sort of morning happy-hour pegged to the fired FBI director’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committtee, Time magazine reported Tuesday, citing a Facebook event page set up by the bar.

All five of the bar’s TV sets will be tuned to the hearing —scheduled to start at 10 a.m. — the tavern promises on both its website events page and the Facebook listing.

Named after a typo in a since-deleted tweet from President Trump last week, the event will go from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and feature a $5 special on Stolichnaya premium vodka, a spirit distilled in Russia and blended in Latvia, according to a company website.

And because you can’t watch gripping Senate testimony on an empty stomach —especially after a Stoli or two — Shaw’s is offering some “FBI” food specials.

Patrons can order a fried chicken, bacon and iceberg lettuce sandwich and/or a French toast, bacon and ice-cream breakfast plate for $10, according to the tavern’s Facebook event page.

As Tuesday morning, 327 Facebook users have RSVP’d their planned attendance, with an more than 2,400 expressing interest in the event.

