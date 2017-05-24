The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday left tackle Taylor Decker will be out indefinitely, following shoulder surgery on Monday. The surgery was the result of an injury Decker suffered last week.

The news comes as a huge blow considering Decker, a first-round pick last season, was expected to be a core member on the Lions‘ offensive line. Decker started every game as a rookie after being the No. 16 overall selection in 2016.

The Lions didn’t disclose a possible timetable for Decker’s return, but coach Jim Caldwell told reportersDecker would miss the rest of OTAs and the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Detroit’s backup left tackle is Cornelius Lucas, who has been with the Lions since 2014.