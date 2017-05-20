Sen. Tom Cotton said Tuesday that he has not seen any evidence of memos from former FBI Director James Comey ahead of his hearing this week.

“The accounts of these memos he allegedly wrote would be at least triple hearsay, what Donald Trump said according to Jim Comey according to someone who saw the memo, according to the New York Times’ reporter who had it read to him, didn’t even read it,” Mr. Cotton said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.” “So I don’t know what Mr. Comey will say on any of these matters beyond what he said to Congress in the past.”

Mr. Cotton, Arkansas Republican, said he had not “personally” seen any evidence of the memos as one of the 15 members of the Senate Intelligence Committee that Mr. Comey will testify before on Thursday.

He also said that if there are any contradictions with Mr. Comey’s earlier statements to Congress or in the media, he will be asked to answer for those.

“I would assume that all of his statements in that, those testimony before Congress remains his best and fullest knowledge, and that if anything he says tomorrow contradicts it, someone will ask him to explain that contradiction,” Mr. Cotton said.