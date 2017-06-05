President Trump’s two sons both denied discussing the FBI investigation in a meeting with agents the day before their father fired Former FBI Director James B. Comey.

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son, explained that the meeting concerned possible cyberattacks against the Trump Organization.

“Obviously as a company in America, we’re susceptible like so many others to potential cyberattacks, and so that’s the extent of what I can actually talk about,” he said on ABC News.

Eric Trump added that they did not discuss the Russia case during the meeting explaining, “No, totally separate topic. It had nothing to do with the subject.”

They both say the Russia investigation is a “hoax” and a “witch hunt.”

“It’s the greatest hoax of all time. I was there throughout the campaign. We have no dealings in Russia. We have no projects in Russia. We have nothing to do with Russia,” Eric Trump said.

Donald Trump Jr. added, “To me, it’s without question, reads and smells like a witch hunt.

When asked if he felt confident in the team at the White House, Donald Trump Jr. said, “I am, but the immediate team. But I do think there’s plenty in D.C., there’s probably plenty still in the White House, there’s plenty of holdovers that aren’t necessarily working for his best interest.”

The eldest Trump son also denied allegations of bullying comedian Kathy Griffin over a photo she took holding a replica of the president’s bloodied head.

“Naturally, I was pretty disgusted,” Donald Trump Jr. said, but added, “I don’t think we’ve ever been so measured.”