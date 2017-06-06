SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Bar owners in Utah are fighting the state’s new drunken-driving law that will lower the state’s blood-alcohol-content limit from 0.08 to 0.05 percent.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2rIJwj6 ) Monday that the Utah Hospitality Association started a GoFundMe campaign to raise awareness. Alex Dolphin, the association’s executive director, says all contributions will go toward lobbying and campaign donations that could help repeal the “toughest drunken-driving law in the country.”

The bill will not take effect until Dec. 30, 2018, so the state has a year and a half to consider arguments raised by critics. Gov. Gary Herbert signed the law earlier this year after approval by lawmakers.

Dolphin says the association plans to present statistics showing the new law targets moderate and responsible drinkers, rather than dangerous drunken drivers.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com