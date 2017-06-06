The White House wouldn’t say Tuesday whether President Trump has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a situation that didn’t work out so well last month for then-FBI Director James B. Comey.

Amid reports that Mr. Trump is frustrated with Mr. Sessions, a reporter asked White House press secretary Sean Spicer if the president has confidence in Mr. Sessions, one of his earliest allies and supporters.

“I have not had that discussion with him on the question,” Mr. Spicer replied.

When the reporter persisted, saying the answer looked ominous for Mr. Sessions, Mr. Spicer said, “If I haven’t had a discussion with him [the president] on a subject, I tend not to speak on it.”

Last month, a reporter asked Mr. Spicer if Mr. Trump still had confidence in Mr. Comey, and Mr. Spicer ducked the question. Soon after that, the president fired Mr. Comey.

The former FBI director is due to testify to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday about his investigation into allegations that Russia meddled in the presidential election and whether any Trump aides colluded with Moscow.

Asked by reporters Tuesday whether he has any message for Mr. Comey, the president said, “I wish him good luck.”

Lawmakers are expected also to ask whether Mr. Comey felt pressured by the president to drop his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The president reportedly was angered by Mr. Sessions’ decision earlier this year to recuse himself from any Russia investigations.