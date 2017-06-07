Attorney General Jeff Sessions praised President Trump’s nomination of Christopher Wray as the next FBI director, calling the former Justice Department official “a man in whom all Americans can have confidence.”

“Chris combines a brilliant legal mind, outstanding accomplishments, and a proven record of public service,” said Mr. Sessions in a statement issued Wednesday. “We are fortunate that he is willing to make this personal commitment to serve his country at this important time.”

Mr. Wray is a white-collar criminal defense attorney who led Justice Department’s Criminal Division under President George W. Bush.

Mr. Sessions said Mr. Wray has a wealth of experience working with the FBI throughout the course of his career as a prosecutor and in the Justice Department.

“He prosecuted many cases with FBI agents when he served as an assistant United States Attorney for four years,” Mr. Sessions said, referring to the years that Mr. Wray spent working as a prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

It was in 2001, that Mr. Wray became the principal associate deputy attorney general under Deputy Attorney General Larry Thompson.

Mr. Thompson on Wednesday called Mr. Wray a “highly experienced” and “super smart” lawyer.

“I worked with Chris for a number of years and always had complete confidence in him. He simply doesn’t make mistakes,” Mr. Thompson said. “We are lucky he decided to reenter public service.”

Other former DOJ officials, including at least two who were also considered for the FBI position, also had high praise for Mr. Wray.

Ken Wainstein, a former assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s National Security Division, interviewed for the FBI position last month.

“Chris is a seasoned professional with experience in all critical areas of the Department’s law enforcement and national security operations,” Mr. Wainstein said. “We can have absolute confidence that he will serve the Bureau and the nation with honor and distinction.”

Alice Fisher, who took over as assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s Criminal Division after Mr. Wray left the department, said Mr. Wray was well-suited to head the bureau.

“Chris is a wonderful choice to lead the FBI who cares deeply about the institution and already has strong relationships with the FBI,” said Ms. Fisher, who was also considered for the FBI position but withdrew her name. “He’s an excellent lawyer who will provide even-keeled leadership.”