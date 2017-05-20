Rep. Al Green, a maverick Democrat, said Wednesday he is drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump, alleging the Republican president broke the law in May and must be held to account.

Mr. Green, of Texas, accused Mr. Trump of obstructing justice when he fired FBI Director James B. Comey and then told a TV reporter he did so because of “this Russia thing” — meaning the bureau’s probe of alleged Russian meddling in last year’s election, and whether the Trump campaign had anything to do with it.

“The remedy for obstructing justice is impeachment,” said Mr. Green, who’s represented a district covering much of southwestern Houston since 2005.

“The firing, coupled with the statement, indicated that the president intended to do what he did,” he said.

Mr. Green said he is drafting and reviewing at least one article of impeachment, yet has no “acid test” for when he might actually file the document, saying he wants the public to weigh in first.

Rep. Brad Sherman, California Democrat, said he is in Mr. Green’s corner and weighing his own articles of impeachment, though the pair might join forces down the road.

Democrats have quietly floated the notion of impeachment for weeks, yet Mr. Green has been the most vocal about starting the process less than five months into Mr. Trump’s term.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other party leaders have been cool to the idea, however, saying they should get all the facts from various probes into Mr. Trump’s alleged ties with Russian actors before they start throwing the “I-word” around.

“A majority of the caucus is of the belief that we ought to allow the investigation to continue to its logical conclusion before making any determination,” Rep. Linda Sanchez, California Democrat and vice chairwoman of the House Democratic Caucus, told reporters on Wednesday.

Impeachment is a prerogative of the House. Lawmakers can pass articles of impeachment by a majority vote. The Senate then holds a trial on the articles, and it takes a two-thirds vote to convict and remove an official.

Republicans control both the House and Senate, and are unlikely to pursue impeachment of Mr. Trump, though Mr. Green said there’s a chance if the public demands it.

He said there would be at least one vote to proceed with tossing Mr. Trump if a roll call were held.

“I will cast that vote,” Mr. Green said.

Mr. Comey’s testimony before Congress on Thursday will breathe new life into the issue.

Mr. Trump repeatedly complained to Mr. Comey of a “cloud” over his administration because of the bureau’s probe into Trump campaign figures’ dealings with Russia and asked that the FBI drop its probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Mr. Comey says in prepared testimony he’ll deliver to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Mr. Green has spoken openly about impeachment since last month, though Wednesday marked the first time he said he’d put pen to paper to kickstart the process.

He said people are threatening his safety over the push, and that Capitol Police even dispatched two officers to his district for added protection.

“No amount of intimidation will deter me,” Mr. Green said. “It may enhance my resolve.”

• Stephen Dinan contributed to this report.