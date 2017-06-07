Rep. Chris Collins said Wednesday that President Trump’s tweets should be taken seriously.

“You take them seriously because they are our preident’s thoughts, however, the nuances — at the end there will be a certain filter they go through when they become official policy. The attorneys always either water things down or look at the various nuances. And I understand it’s a very narrow road I’m talking about,” the New York Republican said on CNN.

Mr. Collins said that he found the tweets “refreshing” and said it was a good way to see the president’s “unfiltered” view on issues.

“The tweets are that unfiltered look at how President Trump is looking at the world,” he said. “I think it’s frankly refreshing.”

The three-term congressman representing the 27th District said anyone who claims the tweets get in the way of achieving policy goals is deflecting blame.

“I think if anyone would suggest that that’s a cop out,” he said.