Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said Wednesday that improving health care for veterans is a “top priority” for the Trump administration.

“This is really the president’s leadership saying that when it comes to doing the right thing for our veterans, this is a top priority, and we have to treat this as different than usual. These are years and years, maybe decades of issues that haven’t been dealt with, and we’re going to treat this as a business and get this done,” Mr. Shulkin said on Fox News.

He also said that the Senate passing the VA reform bill Tuesday, which allows people to be more easily fired from the agency, will help solve issues caused by staff problems.

“This bill is very important. It allows me to make sure we have the right people leading the VA. That means that the people who have lost their values are going to need to leave, and we’re going to be able to get people in faster to make sure we’re fixing this system,” Mr. Shulkin said.

He said even the union acknowledges the issues inside the VA and that a change is needed.

“The union understands that the VA needs to change. That this has been long overdue, and I think they’re going to understand and work to make sure that we are able to do what we need to do to get this system fixed,” Mr. Shulkin said.