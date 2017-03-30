Kicking off two days of highly anticipated hearings on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, the Senate Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat charged that the White House engaged in an “appalling and improper use” of the nation’s intelligence apparatus and warned the public is losing confidence in American institutions.

“It was so jarring to hear recent reports of White House officials – perhaps even the president himself – attempting to influence and enlist our intelligence community leaders in attempting to undermine an ongoing FBI investigation,” said Sen. Mark Warner, Virginia Democrat, at the opening of Wednesday’s hearing to hear testimony from top officials of the Justice Department and the government’s top intelligence agencies.

The lawmakers were to hear testimony from Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers and Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on the status of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

However, Mr. Warner used his opening remarks to immediately address the Russia issue and Democratic arguments that Mr. Trump tried to shut down the probe.

While repeatedly refusing to go into detail about his private conversations with the president, Adm. Rogers said categorically in response to Mr. Warner’s questions that he was “never … directed to do anything illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate” while serving as NSA director, nor had he ever “felt pressure to do so.”

On Tuesday, leaked stories reported that President Trump asked Mr. Coats to curtail the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was dismissed after misleading Vice President Mike Pence and others about the extent of his contacts with Russian officials during the presidential transition.

“As leaders in the intelligence community, you also have committed to act, and to provide advice and counsel, in a way that is unbiased, impartial, and devoid of any political considerations,” Mr. Warner told the assembled officials. “We have seen reports that the president asked at least two of the leaders of our nation’s intelligence agencies to publicly downplay the Russia investigation.”

Mr. Coats said he would not discuss in open session about his conversations with President Trump.

On Thursday, the same committee will question former FBI Director James Comey, whom Mr. Trump fired last month amid the FBI’s investigation to the Russia issue.

Last month, Mr. Rosenstein found himself in the hottest of spotlights after Mr. Comey’s firing and the White House cited a memo he wrote as the rationale for Mr. Comey’s dismissal. Mr. Rosenstein then appointed Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, as the special counsel for the Russia probe. The deputy attorney general then held a two closed-door briefings about his actions for lawmakers — some of whom were impressed and others who wanted to know much more.