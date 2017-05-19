CINCINNATI, Ohio — Standing on the banks of the Ohio River, President Trump pledged Wednesday to rebuild America’s waterway transportation system and took a swipe at Democrats for failing to support his efforts.

Saying Americans “deserve the best infrastructure any where in the world,” the president promoted his $1 trillion plan to rebuild roads, bridges and canals with a direct investment of $200 billion from the federal government.

“It’s time to rebuild our country, to bring back our jobs, to restore our dreams,” Mr. Trump said at a marina in Cincinnati.

The president blasted congressional Democrats, accusing them of blocking his plans at every turn.

“Every single thing is obstruction,” Mr. Trump said. “Honestly, if I were in that party, I wouldn’t be doing it that way. I’d be doing positive things. That’s why they lost the House, they lost the Senate, they lost the White House. People don’t want to see what’s going on. They want to see us come together. But I just don’t see them coming together — they’re obstructionist.”

Mr. Trump said his predecessor, President Barack Obama, and a Democratic Congress failed to help rebuild America in 2009 with an infamous $825 billion “stimulus” package.

“The last administration passed a stimulus package of which only a tiny 7 percent went to infrastructure, and much of that was just wasted money,” Mr. Trump said. “Remember ‘shovel ready’? Shovel ready wasn’t shovel ready, that I can tell you. We’re not going to repeat that mistake.”

At the time the stimulus was passed, Mr. Obama and Democrat emphasized a priority on “shovel-ready” projects. Years into the plan, Mr. Obama admitted that many such stalled projects had not been “shovel-ready.”

Mr. Trump said his approval of the once-stalled Dakota Access oil pipeline is indicative of his approach to getting things done.

“Nobody thought any politician would have the guts to approve that final link,” the president said. “I just closed my eyes and said ‘do it.’ When I approved it, I thought I’d take a lot of heat. I took none, actually none. People respected that I approved it. I take so much heat for nonsense, it probably overrode the other. It’s like a decoy.”