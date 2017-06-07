President Trump told Congress on Wednesday to keep toiling and send him a health care bill, saying Obamacare is in “absolute turmoil” and claiming victims in Ohio and other places as Republicans struggle to reach consensus on a replacement plan.

Standing on a tarmac in Cincinnati, Mr. Trump decried premiums that have “exploded” in the Buckeye State and in other states.

A major player, Anthem, announced on Tuesday it is leaving the Obamacare exchange in Ohio, likely leaving nearly 20 counties without an option next year.

“Obamacare is in a total death spiral, and the problems will only get worse if Congress fails to act,” Mr. Trump said. “Obamacare is dead. I’ve been saying it for a long time.”

Mr. Trump met with two families who say they were adversely affected by the 2010 Affordable Care Act, before moving on to a bigger speech on his infrastructure plans.

Raya Mafazy Whalen and her husband, Michael, own a commercial playground-equipment company in Ohio and provided their 15 employees with health coverage before Obamacare’s implementation.

Yet their plans ran afoul of Obamacare’s coverage requirements, so they were forced to seek coverage on the new insurance exchanges. They said the coverage wasn’t affordable and wasn’t accepted by their preferred doctor when Raya became pregnant with their first child.

Dan Withrow, president of DSS Distribution Group Inc., in Louisville, Kentucky, said the cost of health care options for his employees spiked by up to 150 percent following the advent of Obamacare.

Mr. Trump focused on how they were harmed by Obamacare, rather than what the emerging GOP plan might be able to do for them.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated the House version of the plan would result in 23 million fewer people holding insurance a decade from now. While healthier people in some states would pay much less, older and sicker consumers could see their costs soar, analysts said.

The president blamed Democrats for failing to assist in the repeal effort, although Republicans are operating under fast-track budget rules that allow their 52-seat Senate majority to avoid a filibuster of their plans.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that Senate negotiators are “close” to crafting legislation and counting up the votes, though potential sticking points remain.

“The House of Representative has done it’s job, it sent a plan to the Senate, and the Senate is working it over,” Mr. Trump said.

During a closed-door meeting Tuesday, GOP leaders floated the idea of letting states waive Obamacare’s essential health benefits but not its “community rating” provisions, which require insurers to charge healthy and sicker people the same amount, according to Senate aides.

The House bill included federal funding to subsidize sicker people who would see higher prices, though the CBO suggested it wasn’t enough, so those with preexisting medical conditions might be priced out of the market.

Yet allowing insurers to charge healthier people less is a key priority for conservatives, who say it’s the best way to drive down premiums for healthier consumers who’ve seen their costs soar in recent years.

Changes the existing House bill would have to go back to the lower chamber, or differences could be smoothed out in a House-Senate conference and voted on again.

Watering down the waiver system would likely upset members of the archconservative House Freedom Caucus, who insisted on letting states scrap community rating before rallying behind the plan en masse this spring.

“We thought community rating was pretty important,” Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, said Wednesday.

The group’s support gave the bill the grease it needed to pass, 217-213, on May 4.

However, a more moderate bill could attract House GOP centrists who refused to back the initial version.

For now, liberal groups also are pointing to a part of the CBO analysis that said waiving the essential health benefits portion alone would be still be problematic, since those who do use services such as maternity care or substance abuse treatment would end up paying thousands more.

Another Senate proposal would provide states that vastly expanded their Medicaid populations under Obamacare a softer landing than the House bill, which froze generous federal funding for the expansion population in 2020.

The idea is to phase out the generous matching funds more gradually, over three years, though some centrist Republicans have said they’d like to keep the expansion for even longer.

Lawmakers and aides said the ideas are still just proposals, so the contours of the plan could change as negotiators draft actual legislation.