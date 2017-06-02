National Economic Director Gary Cohn said Wednesday that one of the objectives of the infrastructure program is reforming the approval process.

“One of the other objectives we have is the approval process. Right now, it takes about 10 years to get any infrastructure project approved in the United States. We’re going from a 10 to two We want to cut the time frame from 10-year approval process to two years,” Mr. Cohn said.

He said that if something can’t be approved in that time frame, the administration wants to save the money and move on to a project that can be expedited more quickly.

“If we can’t approve something, then let’s just turn it down and move the money and the capital to something that can get done,” Mr. Cohn said.

The economic director also previewed President Trump’s trip to Ohio today, saying the president will speak to “victims of Obamacare.”

“These are families that are losing insurance or are seeing their insurance premiums skyrocket,” he said. “We’re going to have 18 counties in Ohio with no insurance provider. Those are the victims of Obamacare. The people who want to buy insurance but can’t because there are not providers.”