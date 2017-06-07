IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa says three of its players won’t be back in the fall.

The Hawkeyes announced Wednesday that wide receiver Ronald Nash, linebacker Angelo Garbutt and kicker Mick Ellis are no longer with the team.

Nash’s absence might sting the most since Iowa is so thin at receiver. Nash caught two passes last season.

Garbutt was listed as a third-stringer entering spring workouts, and Ellis had been beaten out to start by Keith Duncan. The Hawkeyes say Nash and Ellis will remain in school at Iowa, while Garbutt intends to transfer to another school.

