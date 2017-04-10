Rep. Jim Himes said Wednesday that former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper’s comments on the Russia investigation were “absolutely stunning.”

Mr. Clapper said at a speech in Australia Tuesday that “Watergate pales” to the case concerning President Trump’s campaign possible ties to Russia.

Mr. Himes said on MSNBC, “[Clapper] is a meticulously careful, completely unpolitical guy. When you question Jim Clapper, you never got anything that was in anyway going to help your party or help you in terms of what the fray of the day was. Jim Clapper was an unshakable impartial guy, and so to hear him go where he went in Australia was absolutely stunning. I’d never seen anything like it from Jim Clapper.”

But Mr. Himes also said the Russia case was taking all the attention away from what was supposed to be “infrastructure week,” an issue he said he’d work with the president on.

“I will work with the president, I’ve been pretty critical of the guy, but infrastructure is so important to my district that, if this week we were really talking about infrastructure, my God, I would be there. I would be working side by side with my Republican colleagues to hammer out an infrastructure plan,” he said.