MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Republican Rep. Mike Jones of Andalusia is taking over as chairman of the House Rules Committee.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon announced the appointment Wednesday.

Jones is perhaps best known for organizing the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation of former Gov. Robert Bentley. Bentley resigned the same day the committee began hearings.

McCutcheon said Jones showed “attention to detail and fairness” during the difficult task that won him praise from colleagues.

The Rules Committee sets the daily debate agenda in the House, largely controlling what matters receive floor votes.

Jones promised House members that he would keep an “open door and an open mind toward issues, bills and resolutions that they consider important.”

The appointment came after Republican Rep. Alan Boothe announced he was stepping down as Rules Committee chairman.