LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan House has passed a package of four bills that would make concealed pistol licenses optional for people living in the state.

The primary bill passed 59 to 49 Wednesday while others passed on similar votes.

The bills now go to the state Senate. They would remove the restriction of requiring a license to carry a concealed pistol and let people voluntarily get education or training since a permit would not be required.

Rep. Michelle Hoitenga, a Republican from Manton, says she knows of law-abiding citizens without licenses who get in trouble when their clothing accidentally covers their pistol when they are open-carrying.

Opponents say not requiring concealed pistol licenses — and the training required to get them — could pose dangers to police and the public.