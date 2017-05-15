Nearly half of Republicans don’t trust President Trump’s word on the Russian influence in the election, according to a new poll from ABC News/Washington Post published Wednesday.

Forty-eight percent of Republicans expressed some or no trust in what Mr. Trump said about the Russia case and the Russians’ role in the 2016 election, according to the poll. White voters also had a high distrust of Mr. Trump in this topic with 71 percent expressing doubts, and 68 percent of male voters also doubting the president’s word on the issue. Both of these were key groups for Mr. Trump in the 2016 election.

Sixty-one percent of people believed Mr. Trump fired former FBI Director James B. Comey to protect himself, while 27 percent believed he did it “for the good of the country.” When it comes to Mr. Trump’s response to the investigations, 56 percent said the president is trying to interfere, while 34 percent said he’s cooperating.

But Mr. Comey doesn’t fare much better with 55 percent having “some or no trust” in what he says about Russia’s interference. On partisan lines, 54 percent of Democrats trusted what Mr. Comey said about the Russia case, while 32 percent of independents and a dwindling 18 percent of Republicans have trust in his word.