Rep. Pete Sessions said Wednesday that the House is pushing a bill to end loopholes for those claiming asylum in the U.S.

“The bottom line is the law allows people who come here to make these claims and have automatic entry, receive a lawyer, have a hearing and go through a process,” he said on Fox News. “What we want to do is take away these reasons why people are automatically allowed these provisions.”

The current law allows the U.S. to terminate asylum status and return people to their home countries unless they apply for protection status. Those with protection status are those who believe they will be persecuted if they return home, and they are free to move in and out of the United States.

The Texas Republican explained the bill that the House proposed would end the abuse of the status seen in cases such as the Boston Marathon bombers.

“We must close all loopholes, give Secretary Kelly the tools he needs, and to make sure that we protect that border by those that would come to this country under false pretenses,” Mr. Sessions said, referring to Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly.

Mr. Sessions said he expected a vote to be scheduled on the bill soon.