GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson and chief negotiator Russ Ball will once again have plenty of room to move under the salary cap when it comes time to talk about a contract extension for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The 33-year-old Rodgers is under contract through the 2019 season, which means the two sides will be negotiating soon on another extension.

The Journal Sentinel (http://gbpg.net/2r294ux ) reports Rodgers‘ per-year average of $22 million ranks fifth in the league among quarterbacks. The Packers have about $20 million under the cap after signing nine of their 10 draft picks. Rodgers said Tuesday that when it comes to setting market values, he lets “that stuff” take care of itself. He says he’ll continue to work to make himself an “indispensable part” of the Packers‘ roster.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com