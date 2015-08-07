ASHBURN — Back in March, coach Jay Gruden was hopeful that the Redskins could find a partner for joint workouts during training camp. Now it is June and, with training camp in Richmond beginning July 27, it seems efforts were unsuccessful.

“I don’t think it’s a possibility now, unfortunately, but we’ll make do,” Gruden said. “We did last year without having one. We’ll do the best we can.”

The Redskins, as Gruden said, went without a training camp partner in 2016. In 2015 they hosted the Houston Texans, who brought the ‘Hard Knocks’ cameras with them to Richmond — and also helped produce a brawl at the end of the shared practices. In 2014 they hosted the Patriots.

The preseason schedule likely made it difficult for the Redskins to find a willing partner. Their deal with Richmond means that another team would have to agree to set up shop in Virginia for a week. Washington plays at Baltimore in the first preseason game and hosts the Packers, who spend training camp at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin, in the second.