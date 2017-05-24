The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for June 7 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com :

CENTRAL

BASTROP: Water stained; 73-77 degrees. Black bass are good on green pumpkin soft plastics. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on frozen shrimp, minnows, and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

BELTON: Water stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.70 feet high. Black bass are fair trolling Rat-L-Traps. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows in 20 feet at night. Channel and blue catfish are good on nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are slow.

BROWNWOOD: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.38 feet high. Black bass are fair on Bass Hogg buzzbaits and spinnerbaits over grass, and on watermelon red worms with chartreuse tails around docks. Hybrid striper are good on shad in Hybrid Alley. White bass are fair on Li’l Fishies off lighted docks at night. Crappie are fair on minnows in 8-15 feet. Channel catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live bait.

BUCHANAN: Water stained; 74-78 degrees; 0.34 feet low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin topwaters, Texas rigged grape Scoundrel worms, and flukes around stumps on points in 5-15 feet early. Striped bass are fair on Red Fins, Zara Jr’s, and trolling crankbaits from Lighthouse Point to the dam on the surface at daylight. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and Curb’s crappie jigs over brush piles. Channel catfish are good on live bait and dipbait. Yellow and blue catfish are very good on juglines and trotlines baited with goldfish and perch.

CANYON LAKE: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.08 feet low. Black bass are fair on Pop R’s, green pumpkin crankbaits, and flukes upriver along shorelines in 5-10 feet early. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on minnows and crappie jigs. Smallmouth bass are fair on chartreuse grubs and craws and watermelon red tubes on ball jigheads along ledges in 10-20 feet. Crappie are fair on white tube jigs and live minnows over submerged brush piles in 8-16 feet. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow and blue catfish are fair on juglines and trotlines upriver.

COLEMAN: Water stained; 74-78 degrees; 0.02 feet high. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin soft plastics and crankbaits. Hybrid striper are fair on live shad. Crappie are fair on minnows over brush piles in 20-30 feet. Channel catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLORADO RIVER: (At Colorado Bend State Park) No report available.

FAYETTE: Water murky. Black bass are fair on watermelon red Carolina rigged soft plastics off points, and on topwaters and buzzbaits early. Channel and blue catfish are fair on juglines baited with shrimp and cut shad.

GRANBURY: Water stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.25 feet low. Black bass are good on Carolina rigged soft plastic worms and lizards, and on shad colored crankbaits. Striped bass are fair on silver striper jigs. White bass are fair on minnows and silver spoons. Crappie are good on minnows and blue tube jigs. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, chicken livers, and frozen shrimp.

GRANGER: Water stained; 71-75 degrees; 0.41 feet high. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin soft plastics. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on white jigs. Blue catfish are good on shad and liver in 5-10 feet. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live bait upriver.

LBJ: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.78 feet low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin crankbaits, black/blue topwaters, and watermelon Whacky Sticks along seawalls in 8-18 feet. White bass are fair on Li’l Fishies. Crappie are fair on minnows and white Curb’s crappie jigs over brush piles in 12 feet. Channel catfish are fair on minnows and dipbait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with live perch.

NAVARRO MILLS: Water stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.72 feet high. Black bass are good on silver Rat-L-Traps in Liberty Hill Park, and on shallow running crankbaits near the dam. White bass are fair on slabs over humps. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs off docks early. Channel catfish are good on stinkbait in 4-5 feet. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

PROCTOR: Water stained; 71-75 degrees; 2.51 feet high. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

SOMERVILLE: Water murky; 74-78 degrees; 0.33 feet high. Black bass are good on watermelon spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps. Hybrid striper are fair trolling slab spoons near the dam. White bass are fair trolling slab spoons near the dam. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are fair on punchbait, and on juglines baited with cut shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: Water murky; 73-77 degrees; 1.13 feet high. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin soft plastics and crankbaits. White bass are fair on pet spoons and Charlie slabs. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are fair on nightcrawlers and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

TRAVIS: Water stained; 74-78 degrees; 1.03 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon soft plastics and bone topwaters in 5-20 feet. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait and nightcrawlers in 25-35 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

WALTER E. LONG: Water murky. Black bass are fair on shad. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are fair on nightcrawlers and frozen shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

WHITNEY: Water stained; 72-76 degrees; 1.42 feet low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin crankbaits. Striped bass are fair on spoons. White bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs. Catfish are good on bait shrimp, stinkbait, and liver.

NORTHEAST

ATHENS: Water lightly stained; 78-81 degrees; 0.45 feet high. Black bass are good on football jigs, Texas rigged creature baits and hollow body frogs. Crappie are good on minnows and white jigs. Catfish are slow on rod and reel.

BOB SANDLIN: Water lightly stained; 79-82 degrees; 0.59 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, topwaters and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

BONHAM: Water lightly stained; 77-81 degrees; 2.85 feet low. Black bass are good on topwater baits, shallow crankbaits, and Texas rigged soft plastics around rocks, docks and secondary points. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good cut bait and frozen shad.

BRIDGEPORT: Water lightly stained, 77-80 degrees: 0.11 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged worms, topwater poppers and squarebill crankbaits in shad patterns. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

CADDO: Water stained; 78-83 degrees; 1.15 feet high. Black bass are fair on black and blue jigs, black buzzbaits, and hollow body frogs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

CEDAR CREEK: Water lightly stained; 77-80 degrees; 0.19 feet high. Black bass are fair on squarebill crankbaits, Texas rigged craws and white buzzbaits. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

COOPER: Water stained; 2.89 feet low. No report available.

FAIRFIELD: No report available.

FORK: Water lightly stained; 78-82 degrees; 0.29 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, football jigs and Carolina rigged worms. White and yellow bass are good on slabs and minnows. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

GRAPEVINE: Water lightly stained; 77-80 degrees; 1.51 feet high. Black bass are good on football jigs, squarebill crankbaits and topwaters. White bass and hybrid bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

JOE POOL: Water lightly stained; 78-82 degrees; 1.51 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, spinnerbaits and football jigs. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: Water stained; 79-83 degrees: 2.57 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged creature baits, hollow body frogs and buzzbaits. White bass are good on minnows. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LAVON: Water stained; 79-82 degrees: 0.38 feet low. Black bass are good on squarebill crankbaits, wakebaits and Texas rigged craws. White bass are fair on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

LEWISVILLE: Water lightly stained; 77-80 degrees; 0.43 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, squarebill crankbaits and topwaters. White bass are good on slabs and minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines.

MARTIN CREEK: Water lightly stained; 79-85 degrees; 0.05 feet low. Black bass are fair on buzzbaits, hollow body frogs, and Texas rigged worms. Crappie are good on minnows and white jigs. White bass are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

MONTICELLO: Water stained; 79-84 degrees; 0.36 feet high. Black bass are fair on hollow body frogs, buzz frogs and Senkos. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines and cut shad.

PALESTINE: Water lightly stained; 77-81 degrees; 0.95 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, squarebill crankbaits and Whopper Ploppers. Crappie are fair on minnows and chartreuse jigs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. White bass are fair on minnows. Catfish are slow on trotlines.

RAY HUBBARD: Water lightly stained; 78-81 degrees; 0.22 feet high. Black bass are good on shallow crankbaits, topwater poppers and small swimbaits. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Catfish are good on trotlines.

RAY ROBERTS: Water lightly stained; 77-80 degrees; 0.06 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, topwater poppers and football jigs. White bass are good on minnows and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: Water lightly stained; 79-82 degrees; 0.02 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, topwaters and buzzbaits. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

TAWAKONI: Water lightly stained; 78-82 degrees; 1.48 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws flipped in flooded bushes and docks. Some fish being caught early on black buzzbaits. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

TEXOMA: Water lightly stained; 76-79 degrees; 2.12 feet high. Black bass are fair on weightless Flukes, topwater poppers and medium crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and white jigs. Striped bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are good on trotlines.

WEATHERFORD: Water lightly stained; 0.61 feet low. No report available.

WRIGHT PATMAN: Water stained; 7.08 feet high. No report available.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: Water murky; 76-80 degrees; 32.08 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon and green pumpkin crankbaits and soft plastics in 18-20 feet. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Catfish are good on trotlines and juglines baited with live perch. Yellow catfish are good on trotlines and juglines baited with live perch. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

BRAUNIG: Water murky. Black bass are fair on crankbaits and dark soft plastic worms in reeds. Striped bass are slow. Redfish are good down rigging near the jetty and dam. Channel and blue catfish are fair on shrimp, cut bait, and cheesebait near the dam. Yellow catfish are slow.

CALAVERAS: Water murky. Black bass are fair on watermelon crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are fair on chicken livers and shad along the shoreline. Redfish are good down rigging silver and gold spoons and live bait along the crappie wall in 10-20 feet. Channel catfish are good on cheesebait and nightcrawlers near the railroad trestle. Blue catfish are fair on liver and cut bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

CHOKE CANYON: Water stained; 75-79 degrees; 21.16 feet low. Black bass are fair on pumpkinseed crankbaits and large soft plastic worms. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs. Drum are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on stinkbait in 5-15 feet. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live perch.

COLETO CREEK: Water clear; 97 degrees at the hot water discharge, 87 degrees in main lake; 1.06 feet low. Black bass to 6 pounds are good on green pumpkin crankbaits and spinnerbaits. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish to 8 pounds are fair on trotlines baited with live perch and shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

FALCON: Water murky; 75-79 degrees; 32.73 feet low. Black bass are fair on shallow running crankbaits on the north end of the lake. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on frozen shrimp under birds. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.51 feet high. Black bass are good on watermelon Carolina rigged worms with chartreuse tails, crankbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are fair on silver striper jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and white tube jigs over brush in 15-20 feet. Catfish are good on stinkbait, chicken livers, and minnows.

GIBBONS CREEK: Water stained. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin soft plastic worms and crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, cut bait, and chicken livers.

HOUSTON COUNTY: Water stained; 77-81 degrees; 0.60 feet high. Black bass to 5 pounds are fair on Carolina rigs and bright blue Wacky Senko worms. Crappie are fair on live minnows over brush piles. Bream are good on live worms. Channel and blue catfish are good on chicken livers and hearts in 18 feet, and on trotlines baited with shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

LIVINGSTON: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.41 feet high. Black bass are good on chartreuse spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are slow. White bass are good on pet spoons, trolling tubes, and Charlie slabs. Crappie are excellent on minnows. Blue catfish are very good on cut bait and shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.13 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Bream are slow. Catfish are slow.

STEINHAGEN: 1.22 feet high. No report available.

TOLEDO BEND: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.20 feet high. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Bream are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

PANHANDLE

GREENBELT: 30.6 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Yellow Magics early, later switching to Texas rigs, Rat-L-Traps and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows.

MACKENZIE: 73.52 feet low. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

MEREDITH: 59.59 feet low. TPWD has begun restocking the lake with Walleye. Reports of black bass are limited. No reports of smallmouth bass. Bream and channel catfish are being caught in good numbers.

PALO DURO: 59.36 feet low. No report available.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: Water clear on the main lake, stained up the river; 76 degrees; 3.14 feet low. Black bass are slow on 7-inch Power Worms, spoons and jigs. Crappie and bass are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on live perch and goldfish.

ARROWHEAD: Water fairly clear; 73-79 degrees; 1.07 feet low. Black bass are good on Yellow Magics early, later switching to Texas rigs, drop shot rigs and shallow running crankbaits. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows around structure. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

COLORADO CITY: 13.13 feet low. No report available.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: Water murky; 75-79 degrees; 0.18 feet high. Black bass are fair on chatterbaits early, later switching to Rat-L-Traps, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

HUBBARD CREEK: Water off color; 74-78 degrees; 0.94 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Whopper Ploppers early, later switching to squarebill crankbaits, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows around cover. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

NASWORTHY: 73-78 degrees; 1.07 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on drop shot rigs, finesse jigs and Texas rigs. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

OAK CREEK: Water stained; 74-80 degrees; 8.08 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigs and topwaters. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are fair on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

O.H. IVIE: Water stained; 73-79 degrees; 33.13 feet low. Black bass are good on Whopper Ploppers early, later switching to shallow running crankbaits and Texas rigs. Crappie are fair to good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

POSSUM KINGDOM: Water off color; 72-78 degrees; 0.14 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on drop shot rigs, Texas rigs, medium running shad pattern crankbaits and green pumpkin jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows. White bass are fair to good on slabs and inline spinners. Striped bass are fair on live shad. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers.

SPENCE: 48.71 feet low. No report available.

STAMFORD: Water stained; 71-77 degrees; 1.22 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early, later switching to Texas rigs and weightless flukes. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows in the shallows. White bass are fair to good on Rooster Tails. Blue catfish are fair to good on cut and live bait.

SWEETWATER: Water off color; 69-77 degrees; 21.96 feet low. No report available.

WHITE RIVER: Water stained; 72-78 degrees; 20.53 feet low. Black bass are very slow (the bass population was greatly reduced during the drought). No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad on soft plastics. Redfish are good under rafts of shad on topwaters. Trout are good while working deep shell on plastics.

SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad. Trout are good at the jetty on live bait and topwaters. Red snapper are good offshore.

BOLIVAR: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on Bass Assassins, Trout Killers and Sand Eels. Trout are good at Rollover Pass on live bait. Redfish are good under rafts of shad.

TRINITY BAY: Trout are good in 6-10 feet of water on soft plastics. Trout, redfish and flounder are good at the spillway on live bait. Flounder are good in the bayous on Gulps.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair for drifters working deep shell on live bait and plastics. Trout are good on the south shoreline on topwaters and plastics. Trout are good in the channel on croakers.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout, sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and crabs. Redfish are good in the back lakes on Gulps. Trout are good in the surf on topwaters. Red snapper, dorado and kingfish are good offshore.

TEXAS CITY: Trout are fair to good on the reefs and in the channel on live shrimp and croakers. Redfish and sand trout are fair to good in Moses Lake on shrimp.

FREEPORT: Trout, redfish and Spanish mackerel are fair to good on shrimp at the jetties. Trout, redfish, sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas Bay. Trout and redfish are fair to good at San Luis Pass on live bait.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are good for drifters on live shrimp over mid-bay reefs. Trout are fair on the shorelines for waders. Redfish are fair on the reefs on the edge of the ICW on live shrimp.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair to good on sand and grass humps on croakers, soft plastics and topwaters. Redfish are fair on topwaters and live shrimp in Oyster Lake. Red snapper is good offshore.

PORT O’CONNOR: Trout and redfish are good on topwaters and live bait over sand, grass and shell in San Antonio Bay. Trout and redfish are fair for drifters working the back lakes with live shrimp. Trout and redfish are good at the jetty on live bait.

ROCKPORT: Trout are fair to good in the guts and channels on free-lined shrimp. Trout are fair over grass while drifting with live shrimp. Redfish are good on mullet in the deep guts on the outgoing tide.

PORT ARANSAS: Trout, redfish and sheepshead are fair to good at the jetty on shrimp and croakers. Redfish are fair to good on the East Flats and around Dagger Island on shrimp and Gulps. Red snapper, kingfish and ling are good offshore.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Trout are fair to good on the edge of the spoils on Gulps and live shrimp. Redfish are good in the potholes on shrimp. Trout are good in the surf on croakers.

BAFFIN BAY: Trout are good on topwaters worked over shallow rocks. Trout are good on for waders working plastics and live bait over sand and grass. Redfish are good on the flats on Gulps and small topwaters.

PORT MANSFIELD: Trout are good on topwaters on the edge of the channel and around sand and grass. Redfish are fair to good while wading shallow flats on small topwaters and Gulps, and while drifting with plastics under corks. Offshore is good for red snapper, kingfish and ling.

SOUTH PADRE: Redfish are fair to good around Gas Well Flats and South Bay on shrimp and DOA Shrimp. Trout are good on Gulps and shrimp under a cork around spoil islands.

PORT ISABEL: Trout and redfish are fair to good on the flats on live shrimp. Trout are good on the flats around Airport Cove on topwaters and live shrimp. Redfish are fair to good on DOA Shrimp in South Bay.