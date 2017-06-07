RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on a bill that would allow someone in North Carolina to conceal carry a handgun without a permit in places where it’s currently permissible to openly carry a firearm (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

A North Carolina bill that would allow someone to carry a concealed handgun without a permit in certain places has received tentative approval in the House.

After over an hour of debate, members voted 65-54 Wednesday in favor of the proposal. It would make the permit no longer necessary only in locations where it’s currently permissible to openly carry a handgun. Gun purchases still require a permit.

Members are expected to cast a final House vote on the bill Thursday.

The latest measure features certain restrictions and applies to persons 18 or older and who aren’t otherwise prohibited by law to carry a firearm.

Supporters argue that the bill would equalize concealed carry-open carry laws in the state, while opponents continue to raise concerns about safety and gun violence.

____

2:13 a.m.

A bill that would allow someone to carry a concealed handgun without a permit in North Carolina is nearing another hurdle.

The House scheduled debate on the bill Wednesday, meaning members could decide whether to do away with the requirement.

The change would make concealed carry legal in places where it’s currently permissible to openly carry a handgun. Gun purchases still require a permit.

The latest measure includes certain restrictions and applies to persons 18 or older and who aren’t otherwise prohibited by law to carry a firearm.

The bill has created yet another rift between gun rights supporters and gun control advocates. The measure would still need the Senate’s approval before it could go to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.