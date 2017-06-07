President Trump responded to a terrorist attack in Iran Wednesday by saying what goes around, comes around.

“We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote,” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

The president also said, “We grieve and pray for the innocent victims of the terrorist attacks in Iran, and for the Iranian people, who are going through such challenging times.”

The Islamic State claimed credit for the twin attacks that killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 40 others at the Parliament building in Tehran and the tomb of Iran’s revolutionary founder. It was the worst terrorist attack in that country for years.

The six known attackers also were killed, official media said.

The U.S. has listed Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism, and Mr. Trump has been working to isolate Tehran in the region due to its de-stabilizing behavior.