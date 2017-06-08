An 85-year-old Korean War veteran who was viciously beaten and robbed in his Los Angeles-area neighborhood has died after suffering a weeklong coma.

Frank Hernandez was walking alone May 31 in his Carson neighborhood near the corner of 220th and Dolores streets when he was “viciously attacked” by an unknown suspect, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Carson Station said in a press release.

The attack left Hernandez in a coma with head trauma for more than a week before he succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon, a local ABC affiliate reported.

Hernandez, a Navy veteran, reportedly leaves behind four children and nine grandchildren, who have set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical and funeral expenses. They have raised $4,220 in the four days since the page was created.

Investigators have released a sketch of the suspect, who remains at large. He is described as a male Hispanic in his 20s, of light complexion, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts, dark baseball cap, and with short curly hair.

Anyone with information on the crime have been encouraged to call Det. Tony Avila at (310) 830-1123.