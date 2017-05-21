Rep. Adam Schiff said Thursday that the circumstances described in former FBI Director James B. Comey’s written statement gives some indication of obstruction of justice.

“If you have evidence, as we do now, that the president demanded loyalty from the FBI director in a conversation where he dangles the director’s job before him, then asks him to drop a part of the investigation, then asks him to lift the Russia cloud, then fires him when he doesn’t do any of this, to say that doesn’t constitute some evidence of obstruction, I think you have to be willfully looking in the other direction,” Mr. Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on CBS News.

The California congressman also cautioned that it’s far too early to make a solid criminal case, however, and more questions still need to be answered.

“The fact that you have some evidence here doesn’t mean there is proof beyond a reasonable doubt. This is obviously very early — what I would like to try to find out in today’s testimony — is who would be able to corroborate this testimony?” Mr. Schiff said.