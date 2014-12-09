Sen. Angus King said Thursday that intelligence officials “inadvertently” confirmed conversations with the White House concerning the Flynn investigation.

“There was some confirmation, inadvertently I think, that there were conversations with the White House about the Flynn investigation or about this whole overall situation with James Comey by saying — when Director Coats said something like ‘I wasn’t directed to do something,’ well there’s an implication that something there happened,” Mr. King said on MSNBC, referring to President Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The Maine independent also said that all the “dancing around” by intelligence officials during the Senate hearing on Wednesday makes him believe conversations did occur between the White House and intelligence community concerning Russia and Mr. Flynn.

“If the answer was no there was no discussion, that would’ve been really easy — but all the dancing around suggests there was something there,” Mr. King said.

The senator also said he was surprised that many of them declined to answer the questions in an open session since they were not discussing classified information and had waived privilege.

“There was no warning that they were going to take that position,” Mr. King said.