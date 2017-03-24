ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Bills receiver Sammy Watkins has begun participating in individual drills at practice as he recovers from offseason surgery to repair a broken left foot.

Coach Sean McDermott says Watkins has been on the field since Tuesday, a day into the team’s fourth and final week of voluntary practices. McDermott says it’s premature to determine when Watkins will be cleared for full practice.

Buffalo holds a three-day series of mandatory practices next week in the team’s final sessions before training camp opens late next month.

Watkins had surgery in January to repair a stress fracture that limited the starter to playing just eight games last season. The operation was the second for Buffalo’s 2014 first-round draft pick in less than a year. Watkins had two screws inserted into his foot in April 2016.

McDermott also says receiver Zay Jones has resumed practicing for the first time since hurting his knee during rookie practices last month.

