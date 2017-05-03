Rep. Jason Chaffetz said Thursday that there is no evidence of obstruction of justice in the Trump-Russia investigation from the information currently available.

“I think the tone and tenor with which he approaches this, how did he take what the president supposedly said to him?” Mr. Chaffetz said on Fox News. “Even if it’s exactly verbatim what Mr. Comey wrote out, I don’t think the president did anything wrong.

“Did it rise to the level of obstruction of justice? No, not at all,” the Utah Republican said.

Mr. Chaffetz is chairman of the House Oversight Committee, which is conducting its own investigation of the Russian influence in the 2016 election and related issues. Mr. Chaffetz announced he intends to step down from his position later this month for personal reasons.