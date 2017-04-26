Sen. Chris Coons said Thursday that President Trump acts “well outside the line” when it comes to working with federal law enforcement.

Mr. Coons reacted to former FBI Director James B. Comey’s written testimony released Wednesday, in which Mr. Trump asks Mr. Comey for “loyalty” despite the fact that the FBI traditionally operates independently of the executive branch.

“This certainly suggests to all of us in the United States Senate that we have a president who operates well outside the acceptable boundaries with regard to federal law enforcement,” Mr. Coons, Delaware Democrat, said on MSNBC.

The senator did not go so far as to say that Mr. Trump broke the law, but he did say he’s taken the country “off course” from the traditionally independent function the FBI operates within.

“We have to be careful of making legal conclusions and not getting in the way of Mueller’s investigation,” Mr. Coons said, referring to special counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director. “I’m angry with this president that he’s taken us so far off course from what was a well-established path of independence for the FBI and federal law enforcement.”