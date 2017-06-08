President Trump “disputes” the claims of fired FBI Director James B. Comey that the president asked him to back off an investigation of former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

A source close to the White House confirmed Wednesday that Mr. Trump also disputes Mr. Comey’s contention that the president asked him for loyalty as a condition for remaining in his job.

Mr. Trump fired Mr. Comey last month after saying he lost confidence in him, partly due to his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.