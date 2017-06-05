President Trump’s eldest son took to Twitter Thursday to call out former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony concerning his conversations with the president.

“Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear ‘I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job,’” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted. “Very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction!

“Knowing my father for 39 years when he ‘orders or tells’ you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means,” he said.

Mr. Trump added that his father “hoping” for something is a lot different than him “telling” Mr. Comey to do something.

“Hoping and telling are two different things, you would think that a guy like Comey would know that. #givemeabreak,” he wrote.