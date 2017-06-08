TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida lawmaker is asking the governor to make sure an Orlando prosecutor doesn’t handle a new sentencing hearing for a death row inmate convicted of killing a witness set to testify against him in another case.

The Florida Supreme Court ordered the new hearing for Bessman Okafor, which places the case in the hands of State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Ayala has said she won’t seek the death penalty in cases she prosecutes.

Okafor was sentenced to death in Sept. 2015 in a case handled by Ayala’s predecessor. Okafor was convicted of the 2012 murder of 19-year-old Alex Zaldivar, who was scheduled to testify against Okafor in a home invasion robbery case.

Republican Rep. Bob Cortes wrote to Republican Gov. Rick Scott shortly after the ruling and asked him to remove Ayala from the case.