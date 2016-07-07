The House Republican Steering Committee on Thursday picked Rep. Trey Gowdy to serve as the next chairman of the House oversight committee and replace outgoing Chairman Jason Chaffetz.

Mr. Gowdy said in a statement he’s “grateful” to the steering committee and the GOP conference for the opportunity to serve. The full Republican conference would have to ratify the recommendation.

“I look forward to working alongside the other committee members, as well as any member of Congress, as we discharge the jurisdiction assigned to us,” said Mr. Gowdy, South Carolina Republican.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Mr. Gowdy, who currently sits on the oversight committee, has his “absolute confidence.”

“Trey Gowdy possesses the experience and deep commitment to transparency and accountability necessary to be the House’s next oversight chairman,” Mr. Ryan said. “He has proven that he will always look out for taxpayers and seek answers from the bureaucracy.”

Mr. Chaffetz, Utah Republican and the current chairman of the committee, is resigning from Congress effective June 30.

He said Mr. Gowdy is “the right person for the job.”

“He has a long history of demanding accountability, upholding transparency, and relentlessly pursuing the truth,” Mr. Chaffetz said of Mr. Gowdy.

Mr. Ryan and Mr. Chaffetz also acknowledged Rep. Steve Russell, Oklahoma Republican, who had been in the running to chair the powerful committee, which conducts oversight of the executive branch, among other areas.

If confirmed, Mr. Gowdy would inherit a full plate.

Former FBI Director James B. Comey on Thursday accused the Trump administration of lying about the circumstances surrounding his firing, and committee Democrats have launched repeated inquiries on potential conflicts of interest involving President Trump and his business interests.

Mr. Gowdy also served as chairman of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, which was set up in the wake of the Sept. 2012 terrorist attack.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat and the oversight committee’s ranking member, also worked with Mr. Gowdy as the top Democrat on the Benghazi select committee.

“I look forward to working with him in a constructive and bipartisan manner on an agenda that serves the interests of the American people,” Mr. Cummings said of Mr. Gowdy.

“He is our chairman, and we pledge to support his efforts whenever we can,” Mr. Cummings said.