The U.S. House on Thursday voted to eviscerate much of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law, moving to wipe out what Democrats tout as one of the signature pieces of legislation enacted under former President Obama.

The House voted 233-186 to pass the new legislation, known as the Financial CHOICE Act. No Democrats voted yes, and Rep. Walter Jones of North Carolina was the lone Republican “no” vote.

Generally, Republicans said the regulations in the 2010 law are too cumbersome for smaller banks and don’t do enough to prevent another market crash.

“The CHOICE Act reins in Dodd-Frank,” Speaker Paul D. Ryan said in a rare floor speech before the vote. “This law may have had good intentions, but its consequences have been dire for Main Street.”

The bill aims to roll back some of the financial regulations enacted after the 2008 market crash, as Republicans say Dodd-Frank ended up ensnaring smaller banks who shouldn’t be subjected to the same rules as major firms.

The new bill allows banks that maintain certain levels of capital to opt out of other regulations, and nixes a provision, known as the Volcker rule, that curbs banks’ ability to use funds to engage in speculative trading.

Along with Obamacare, Democrats tout Dodd-Frank as one of their signature legislative accomplishments when Mr. Obama had a Democratic-controlled House and Senate to work with for the first two years of his presidency.

But the Thursday vote is another indication that much of that legacy could soon be wiped out by what is now a Republican-controlled Washington, D.C.

Rep. Jeb Hensarling, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, said Dodd-Frank ended up being a series of broken promises.

“The big banks are bigger. The small banks are fewer,” said Mr. Hensarling, Texas Republican. “We’re losing a community bank or credit union a day.”

The bill also repeals a provision in Dodd-Frank that calls on the FDIC and the Federal Reserve to issue recommendations when it comes to seizing and winding down major failing firms. The legislation would instead set up a new bankruptcy process, with the goal of minimizing the risk of a taxpayer-funded bailout for “too big to fail” banks.

The legislation also reduces the power of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), an independent agency set up under Dodd-Frank that has become ensnared in litigation over its scope and authority.

Democrats, meanwhile, branded the new legislation the “wrong choice act” and said the loosening of the rules paves the way for risky bank behavior that contributed to the 2008 crash.

“This is one of the worst bills I have seen in my time in Congress,” said Rep. Maxine Waters, California Democrat and ranking member on the House Financial Services Committee.

“This bill is a vehicle for Donald Trump’s agenda to deregulate and help out Wall Street,” Ms. Waters said.