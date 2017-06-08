The opening act was President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz, the closing act will be Vice President Mike Pence. Now underway in the nation’s capital, it’s the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual “Road to Majority” conference, a gathering of the grass-roots faithful, which packs a powerful political punch.

Lest we forget, millions of religiously inspired voters supported Mr. Trump in 2016, and evangelicals comprise his strongest base of support. Multiple surveys from the Pew Research Center and other pollsters reveal that up to 81 percent of this demographic staunchly stand by Mr. Trump — and they continue to pray for him.

“Faith-based voters who ushered President Trump into office last November — who were confident in his commitment to the sanctity of human life, and to his pledge to fill the Supreme Court vacancy with a justice who would respect the Constitution — are extremely pleased with his record of accomplishment this early into his presidency,” says Ralph Reed, chairman of the host coalition, which boasts 1.2 million members.

The conference began Thursday and so far has included a Capitol Hill town-hall and a convivial legislative luncheon which included Mr. Trump, who told the flock they were “bigger and better and stronger than ever.” Also in the crowd: Sens. David Perdue, Joni Ernst, and John Boozman; House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy plus Reps. Mark Meadows, Marsha Blackburn, Diane Black, Bob Goodlatte, Ann Wagner and Jody Hice.

In the next 24 hours, dozens of speakers will vouch for faith, traditional values and inner mettle. The podium roster includes White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, iconic singer Pat Boone, columnist Charles Krauthammer, talk-show host Michael Medved, tax-reform guru Grover Norquist, Reps. Trent Franks, Louie Gohmert, Barry Loudermilk, and Ron Dermer, Israeli ambassador to the U.S.

Forums span criminal justice reform, conservative and pro-life causes, human trafficking, immigration, education and other issues. Things come to a close Saturday with a Patriot’s Gala, with Mr. Pence as the guest of honor. Things are definitely harmonious at this juncture.

“President Trump and Vice President Pence are bringing real reform to Washington and have delivered on their campaign promises to appoint an outstanding Supreme Court Justice, appoint the most socially conservative Cabinet in our nations history, and have achieved a number of pro-life and pro-family victories,” says Tim Head, the coalition’s executive director.

TRUMP ‘MOST PRODUCTIVE’ OF RECENT PRESIDENTS

When politics get murky, stay with the numbers to ferret out truth. Here are just such numbers, these from a snappy new report issued by House Speaker Paul D. Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“To date, the Republican-led House has passed 158 bills, making it the most productive in the modern-era,” the pair say, noting that during the same amount of time, the House passed 131 bills during the Barack Obama administration, 67 during the George W. Bush era, 60 during Bill Clinton’s time in office and 41 during the George H.W. Bush presidency.

“To date, President Trump has signed 37 bills into law, placing him ahead of the last four administrations,” Mr. Ryan and Mr. McCarthy continue, revealing that Mr. Obama signed 24 bills at this point, the younger Mr. Bush 15, Mr. Clinton 33 and the senior Mr. Bush 35.

JUST GET ON WITH IT

Multiple polls reveals that the Americans are weary of political wars and ready to move forward. It is a grass-roots sentiment with broad reach, particularly relevant following James B. Comey’s “testimony” about President Trump, Russia and other matters.

“After weeks of hype and smears by critics of the president, Mr. Comey failed to provide any evidence of ‘collusion’ between the Trump campaign and Russia or that there was any attempt to obstruct his investigation. After months of illegal leaks and innuendo, even Sen. Mark Warner, senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee has acknowledged there is no smoking gun,” declares Jenny Beth Martin, co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots.

“Enough is enough. It’s time for the Washington establishment to stop the smears and the false innuendo and allow the focus in Washington to move back where it always should have been: debating and advancing the agenda the American people voted for when they elected President Trump.”

BERNIE’S ‘INSTITUTE’

Perhaps it was inevitable. There’s now a Sanders Institute in Burlington, Vermont — just launched by Jane Sanders, wife of the namesake — Sen. Bernard Sanders.

“During Bernie’s presidential campaign, I had the pleasure of traveling around this country, seeing its beauty and experiencing the passion and dedication of its people,” Mrs. Sanders says. “I came away with a determination to ensure those voices would be heard. I wanted to start an organization that would bring people together to learn from each other and discuss how to make our country and our democracy better.”

Well, OK. She seeks progressive solutions for the nation’s woes — and has enlisted the help of such “prominent progressive thinkers” as Cornel West, Harry Belafonte, Robert Reich and Ben Jealous. Fundraising is underway for the new group at, yes, Sandersinstitute.com.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Sting’s duplex penthouse, built in 2008 on Central Park West in New York City. Four bedrooms, six marble baths; 5,417 square feet. Open floor plan, grand foyer, floor-to-ceiling glass, “sprawling” terrace, 10-foot ceilings, freestanding spiral fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms, library, game room, office, designer chef’s kitchen, his and hers dressing rooms and spas. Master suite in the penthouse. Priced at $56 million through Sothebyshomes.com; find the singer’s home here

POLL DU JOUR

• 52 percent of U.S. voters say President Trump changed American attitudes toward the media “for the worse”; 27 percent of Republicans, 48 percent of independents and 73 percent of Democrats agree.

• 33 percent of voters overall are dissatisfied with media coverage of U.S. politics; 38 percent of Republicans, 35 percent of independents and 25 percent of Democrats agree.

• 30 percent overall are “satisfied but not enthusiastic” with the coverage; 12 percent of Republicans, 32 percent of independents and 44 percent of Democrats agree.

• 26 percent overall are angry with it; 46 percent of Republicans, 27 percent of independents and 9 percent of Democrats agree.

• 10 percent overall are enthusiastic; 3 percent of Republicans, 5 percent of independents and 20 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: A Quinnipiac University poll of 1,361 U.S. voters conducted May 31-June 6.

• Balderdash, ultimate truths to jharper@washingtontimes.com

Follow her on Twitter at @HarperBulletin

