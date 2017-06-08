Fired FBI Director James B. Comey orchestrated the leak of details of his memos of his conversations with President Trump, he testified to Congress on Thursday, saying he was hoping it would spur the Justice Department to announce an independent prosecutor to probe the Trump operation.

Mr. Comey said he used a law professor friend at Columbia University as a go-between to share information with reporters, though he didn’t name the professor. He said he wanted to get information out after Mr. Trump took to Twitter to dispute that he had asked the FBI to let former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn off the hook.

“I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel,” Mr. Comey testified.

Sen. Roy Blunt said that sounded like a cop-out.

“What you do there is create a source close to the former director of the FBI, as opposed to just taking responsibility yourself,” the Missouri Republican said.

Mr. Comey said he felt so disturbed by his interactions with Mr. Trump that he took notes of their conversations, fearing the president would “lie” about them later. He said he wrote memos in unclassified form so they could be discussed publicly.

He said he’s given all of his unclassified memos to the special counsel that has since been appointed.